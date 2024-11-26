Rise8 Announces Speakers & Topics of Upcoming Prodacity Conference

Bryon Kroger, the founder and CEO of software developer Rise8, will speak at the 2025 edition of his company’s Prodacity conference.

Conference Topics

Set to take place from Feb. 4 through 6 in Nashville, Tennessee, Prodacity 2025 will feature expert-led sessions, networking and educational opportunities tackling a variety of topics, including portfolio management; service blueprints; value stream mapping; domain-driven design; governance, risk and compliance; and the Federal Acquisition Regulation, Rise8 said on Nov. 20.

Conference Speakers

In addition to Kroger, the speakers at the conference will include Siobhan Mc Feeney, chief technology and digital officer at department store retail chain Kohl’s; Edward Hieatt, chief customer officer at technology company Mechanical Orchard; Justin Fanelli, the acting chief technology officer for the Department of the Navy and director of the Program Executive Office Digital and Enterprise Services; and Barry O’Reilly, co-founder and chief innovation officer of Nobody Studios.

O’Reilly is also the author of “Unlearn,” which provides a framework to help individuals break out of behaviors and mindsets that may have brought business success in the past but now serve as impediments. He also co-authored “Lean Enterprise,” which discusses Lean and Agile principles and their benefits, and demonstrates how and where organizations can apply them.

Conference Partners

The event is being supported by a number of partners, including software company Palantir Technologies and IT solutions provider Carahsoft Technology.