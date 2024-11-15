Rise8 Raises Funds for Florida Hurricane Relief

Rise8 has raised $22,487 for hurricane relief in support of Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian organization helping communities around Florida and the Southeast after the destruction caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Raising more than $17,000, along with a $5,000 matching donation, Rise8 exceeded its original goal, the company announced Friday. The donations support Team Rubicon’s Greyshirt volunteer team as they respond to disasters and help rebuild Florida communities affected by hurricanes.

Bryon Kroger , CEO and founder of Rise8, said, “As a Veteran and Tampa Bay-resident, it was incredibly empowering to join forces with a Veteran-led organization like Team Rubicon and help rebuild and restore hope in the communities impacted by this hurricane season.”

“We‘re grateful for everyone who answered the call to support these communities, and extend our deepest gratitude to Team Rubicon and the Greyshirt volunteers. Together, we don’t just respond—we rebuild stronger, faster, and better,” noted Kroger.

Jeff Byard , vice president of operations for Team Rubicon, said the organization appreciates the donations made by Rise8 and its employees.

“This support fuels our mission of assisting communities impacted by disasters, including those still recovering from Hurricanes Helene and Milton across the Southeast. We remain committed to these communities,” Byard stated.

Rise8’s Recent Work With VA