Raytheon Secures $439M Missile Production Contract Modification for Navy, Allies

Raytheon, an RTX business unit, has received a $439 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to produce Evolved Seasparrow Missile, or ESSM, Block II guided missiles for the service branch and foreign military sales to eight allied countries.

Work on the firm-fixed-price contract, which exercises options for fiscal year 2025, is expected for completion by June 2029, according to a Department of Defense statement released Friday.

U.S. and Overseas Work Performance

RTX will perform work in various U.S. locations, including Tucson, Arizona; San Jose, Torrance and West Lake Village, California; Nashua, New Hampshire; Andover, Massachusetts; Canton, New York; Camden, Arkansas; and Milwaukie, Oregon. Work in countries in the FMS will be in Australia, Canada, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Greece, Turkey and Spain.

Funds obligated at the time of the award, which will not expire at the current fiscal year’s end, include $221.6 million FY 2025 Navy weapons procurement, $195.9 million FY 2025 other customer funds and $21.6 million FY 2024 other customer funds. The Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C. initiated the contracting activity.

The contract modifies the Navy award that RTX announced in September on Raytheon receiving a $525 million Navy order for the ESSM Block II missiles and spares for the United States and its allies. The ship-launched, dual-mode weapon, an upgrade of its Block I predecessor, offers a short to medium-range strike capability and increased maneuverability, RTX said.