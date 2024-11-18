in Contract Awards, News

Raytheon Books Army Contract to Develop Wireless Power Beaming Technology

Logo / rtx.com
Raytheon Books Army Contract to Develop Wireless Power Beaming Technology - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Raytheon, an RTX business, has secured a contract from the U.S. Army to develop advanced wireless power transmitter and receiver technologies to enable long-range demonstrations for the service branch’s manned and unmanned systems.

The company said Thursday it will focus on developing directed energy wireless power beaming systems to deliver battlefield power, streamline logistics and enhance troop safety.

Wireless power beaming reduces the need for extra fuel and batteries, extending operational time and safeguarding troops. It also enables energy uniformity across the battlespace, allowing seamless energy transfer to sensors without relying on vulnerable fuel depots.

Colin Whelan, president of advanced technology at Raytheon, commented, “Wireless power and data can provide enhanced capability in the future manned and unmanned teaming battlespace.”

Whelan added, “This is extremely important in highly contested threat environments where operations are challenged.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Rise8 Raises Funds for Florida Hurricane Relief - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Rise8 Raises Funds for Florida Hurricane Relief
Carahsoft to Serve as Public Sector Distributor for NextLabs - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Carahsoft to Serve as Public Sector Distributor for NextLabs