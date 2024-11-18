Raytheon Books Army Contract to Develop Wireless Power Beaming Technology

Raytheon , an RTX business, has secured a contract from the U.S. Army to develop advanced wireless power transmitter and receiver technologies to enable long-range demonstrations for the service branch’s manned and unmanned systems.

The company said Thursday it will focus on developing directed energy wireless power beaming systems to deliver battlefield power, streamline logistics and enhance troop safety.

Wireless power beaming reduces the need for extra fuel and batteries, extending operational time and safeguarding troops. It also enables energy uniformity across the battlespace, allowing seamless energy transfer to sensors without relying on vulnerable fuel depots.

Colin Whelan , president of advanced technology at Raytheon, commented, “Wireless power and data can provide enhanced capability in the future manned and unmanned teaming battlespace.”

Whelan added, “This is extremely important in highly contested threat environments where operations are challenged.”