Rancher Government Solutions, Buoyant to Bring Kubernetes Management to Federal Agencies

Rancher Government Solutions has partnered with Buoyant , creator of the open-source service mesh Linkerd, to provide Kubernetes management services to government agencies.

RGS said Tuesday the collaboration enables federal agencies to have easier access to a secure and compliant Kubernetes stack used for automating deployment and management of containerized applications. This set of tools needed to run the Kubernetes platform is expected to be secure, resilient, capable of interoperability and always available and running.

RGS-Buoyant Partnership and Its Benefits

Through the partnership, RGS will combine its enterprise-grade Kubernetes management platform with Buoyant’s Linkerd. The service mesh, which features a security-first architecture, offers end-to-end encryption, zero-trust networking and enhanced observability. It works well with the Kubernetes platform, enabling the two companies to offer government organizations secure and scalable Kubernetes services. The combined technologies also help agencies address the demands of essential federal programs, including digital transformation.

Brandon Gulla , chief technology officer at RGS, stated, “Ensuring security, compliance and performance in containerized environments is crucial for federal agencies. Our partnership with Buoyant strengthens our commitment to delivering highly secure Kubernetes solutions that empower federal organizations to achieve their modernization goals while maintaining compliance with stringent security standards.”