Bridge Defense Invests in Federated IT

Bridge Defense, a defense technology company, made a strategic investment in Federated IT, a company providing mission-critical IT and cybersecurity services to the U.S. government.

In a press release on Friday, Jack Kilcoyne, co-founder of Bridge Defense, said, “This investment represents a pivotal step in Bridge Defense’s mission to create the next-generation systems integrator. We will combine the critical services Federated IT provides with in-house software development capabilities to build a hybrid organization capable of delivering exceptional services and developing innovative solutions that address our customers’ most pressing challenges.”

Federated IT caters to the intelligence community, the Department of Defense, federal law enforcement and other federal government customers. The company is over 20 years old and supports its clients’ mission and infrastructure requirements. It engages in cloud computing, data center operations and migration, enterprise architecture, scientific research and analyses, and delivers cybersecurity solutions.

Kyle von Bucholz, CEO of Federated IT, said the focus is to help clients solve their most complex challenges. “Partnering with Bridge Defense will enable us to take that commitment to the next level by leveraging cutting-edge development capabilities and delivering an even greater impact for the federal agencies we serve,” von Bucholz added.