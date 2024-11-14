Precise Systems Sponsors MOSA Ebook

Precise Systems , a defense services company, sponsored the publication of the new editorial book on the Modular Open Systems Approach, or MOSA.

OpenSystems Media published and distributed the MOSA Ebook to more than 15,000 subscribers and featured articles from leaders and influencers in open architecture, Precise Systems announced on Nov. 6.

Precise Systems’ Work With Open Architectures

Precise Systems recognizes increased MOSA strategies in tri-service programs and aims to continue collaborating with industry partners to produce new open architecture systems for federal customers.

Recent Acquisitions

In August, Precise Systems acquired Tuscon Embedded Systems , or TES, to use the company’s advanced engineering knowledge, including open architecture software development. TES also provides Precise Systems with model-based engineering tools to commercial and defense clients, including the Naval Air Warfare Center.

Scott Pfister , president and CEO of Precise Systems, said, “This acquisition deepens our expertise in this area, and we look forward to bringing these solutions and expertise to current and new customers.”