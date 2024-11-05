Peter Gondek Appointed Fuse Integration CFO

Peter Gondek , a seasoned financial growth executive, has been named chief financial officer at Fuse Integration .

The company said Monday Gondek will supervise its finances by spearheading its day-to-day financial processes. He is also responsible for developing financial strategies and economic growth initiatives by assessing the firm’s financial strengths and weaknesses. Furthermore, Gondek will lead efforts to ensure Fuse complies with financial regulations.

Peter Gondek’s 30-year Career

Gondek has made a career out of guiding companies in attaining financial growth. He has spent almost three decades leveraging his understanding of financial planning, alignment and execution in establishing relationships within the federal defense and commercial sectors.

Before joining the engineering and design company, Gondek was head of finance and treasurer at Systems Technology, playing a key role in driving the company’s record-breaking growth and profitability.

The certified international mergers and acquisitions expert had a nine-year stay at Referentia Systems as director of finance and corporate controller. Gondek also served as finance manager at MGM Studios and financial analyst at Sebastian International.