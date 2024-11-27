PCI Government Services Awarded TRANSCOM Contract for TCODE Services

PCI Government Services, a small business providing technical and professional services, has received a $45.5 million contract from the U.S. Transportation Command for Cloud Optimal DevSecOps Ecosystem, or TCODE, services.

The Reston, Virginia-based company will perform work under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from Dec. 1, 2024 to Nov. 30, 2029, the Department of Defense said Tuesday. The TRANSCOM’s Directorate of Acquisition, which serves as the contracting activity, will obligate funds from the Transportation Working Capital Funds.

What is the Cloud Optimal DevSecOps Ecosystem?

TCODE, a service capability developed for TRANSCOM, leverages DOD’s Enterprise DevSecOps Platform initiative. The system integrates insights gained from the Platform One program and open-source software like Kubernetes. It also incorporates industry best practices and commercial offerings to establish continuous integration, delivery and deployment pipelines at various classification levels.

TCODE is hosted in CloudOne’s AWS GovCloud, a cloud platform designed for government use. It integrates PlatformOne services, including Big Bang, Iron Bank and Cloud Native Access Point as a Service, or CNAPaaS.