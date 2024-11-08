in Artificial Intelligence, DOD, News

Palantir & Partners to Provide Claude AI to Defense Agencies

Dave Levy / Amazon Web Services
Anthropic, Palantir Technologies and Amazon Web Services have entered into a partnership to make the Claude 3 and 3.5 family of artificial intelligence models available to U.S. intelligence and defense agencies.

Operationalizing AI Use

Palantir said Thursday that the partnership will bring about an integrated suite of technology that will enable customers to operationalize the use of Anthropic’s Claude within the Palantir AI Platform, within which the AI models became available earlier this month. This operationalization will be facilitated by Amazon SageMaker, a fully managed machine learning service, and supported by AWS.

Offering AI Capabilities

Commenting on the collaboration, AWS Vice President for the Worldwide Public Sector Dave Levy said, “We are excited to partner with Anthropic and Palantir and offer new generative AI capabilities that will drive innovation across the public sector.”

“At AWS, we are committed to providing public sector customers and partners with the most secure, innovative, and comprehensive set of cloud services,” Levy, a 2024 Wash100 winner, added.

Written by Jerry Petersen

