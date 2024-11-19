Pacific Defense Expands Manufacturing and Design Facility

Pacific Defense , an innovative service provider specializing in Modular Open Systems Approach, has completed the expansion of its Sunnyvale, California, facility to enable the company to meet increasing demands.

The company said Monday the Manufacturing Operations and Design Engineering Center in Silicon Valley now stretches over 20,000 square feet of space and has been ISO 9001-certified, boosting its production capacity to better meet the needs of its U.S. and international customers.

The expanded facility will enable Pacific Defense to enhance its production of technologies with a focus on MOSA for command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, or C5ISR, and electronic warfare.

Key Features of the Expanded Pacific Defense Facility

Aside from more floor space and ISO certification, the expanded facility now houses advanced capabilities in hardware design, software integration, engineering testing, manufacturing production, quality management and product lifecycle support. These enhanced capabilities allow Pacific Defense to increase production and manufacture and deliver products faster.

Furthermore, the Sunnyvale facility has integrated the Design Engineering Center with its manufacturing operations, enabling real-time collaboration among the production, engineering and quality teams. The company also introduced a Software Integration Lab network to help streamline its engineering processes in the facility. Through the network, engineers can access product configurations, enterprise software or firmware and testing environments.

With the expanded facility, Pacific Defense is expecting an increase of 450% to its production capacity by 2027. This includes 45 multi-mission chassis systems per shift every month.