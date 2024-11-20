Orion Secures Space Force Contract for Space Refueling Capabilities

Orion Space Solutions, a subsidiary of Arcfield, has secured a contract from the U.S Space Force to provide support for the Tetra-6 mission while continuing support for Tetra-5.
Arcfield said Tuesday Orion received an additional four-year contract from the USSF Space Systems Command, which extends its work on enhancing space refueling capabilities for both Tetra-5 and Tetra-6 missions.
Developing Space Refueling Technology
The Tetra-5 and Tetra-6 missions are intended to develop on-orbit refueling technology. The Tetra-6 prototype, already in development, will demonstrate a new refueling capability on top of the one used in the Tetra-5 mission. The Tetra-5 spacecraft will launch in 2025 while the Tetra-6 is expected to launch by 2027. Each spacecraft will be in geostationary orbit for at least two years.
The project, once completed, will mark the first time that a company has launched assets to GEO that demonstrate refueling in space. Orion will also be the first to host all available commercial refueling mechanisms.
Arcfield Chairman and CEO Kevin Kelly, a 2024 Wash100 Award winner, stated, “Our Orion team of expert engineers and scientists have a knack for solving some of the most complex and never-been-solved-before challenges in support of national security space missions. I am proud of the team on this achievement and look forward to two successful missions ahead for our SSC customer.”
Chad Fish, president and general manager of Orion, said, “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with SSC to thoroughly demonstrate and evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of on-orbit refueling. We believe that the Orion solutions will deliver cost-effective capabilities in support of the USSF’s mission to achieve dynamic space operations.”