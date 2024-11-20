Orion Secures Space Force Contract for Space Refueling Capabilities

Orion Space Solutions , a subsidiary of Arcfield , has secured a contract from the U.S Space Force to provide support for the Tetra-6 mission while continuing support for Tetra-5.

Arcfield said Tuesday Orion received an additional four-year contract from the USSF Space Systems Command, which extends its work on enhancing space refueling capabilities for both Tetra-5 and Tetra-6 missions.

Developing Space Refueling Technology

The Tetra-5 and Tetra-6 missions are intended to develop on-orbit refueling technology. The Tetra-6 prototype, already in development, will demonstrate a new refueling capability on top of the one used in the Tetra-5 mission. The Tetra-5 spacecraft will launch in 2025 while the Tetra-6 is expected to launch by 2027. Each spacecraft will be in geostationary orbit for at least two years.

The project, once completed, will mark the first time that a company has launched assets to GEO that demonstrate refueling in space. Orion will also be the first to host all available commercial refueling mechanisms.

Arcfield Chairman and CEO Kevin Kelly , a 2024 Wash100 Award winner, stated, “Our Orion team of expert engineers and scientists have a knack for solving some of the most complex and never-been-solved-before challenges in support of national security space missions. I am proud of the team on this achievement and look forward to two successful missions ahead for our SSC customer.”