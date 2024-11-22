in Cloud, News

Okta Gets FedRAMP High Authorization for Automation Platform

Okta has received the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s High Authority to Operate designation for its cloud-based no-code automation and orchestration platform used for complex identity processes.

In a blog post Thursday, Katy Mann, senior vice president of public sector at Okta, said Okta Workflows is now available for FedRAMP’s high customers and eligible moderate customers.

Mann added, “This authorization marks a significant step in Okta’s journey to enhance our security offerings for public-sector customers and mission partners who require elevated security and compliance levels but still need the market’s best cloud-based tools. It’s the result of our commitment to do our part to safeguard our nation’s information systems.”

Okta Workflows simplifies labor-intensive identity processes at scale by automating and orchestrating tasks, eliminating the need for custom code or scripts. It enhances lifecycle management and automates security protections.

Written by Kacey Roberts

