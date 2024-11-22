Okta Gets FedRAMP High Authorization for Automation Platform

Okta has received the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s High Authority to Operate designation for its cloud-based no-code automation and orchestration platform used for complex identity processes.

In a blog post Thursday, Katy Mann , senior vice president of public sector at Okta, said Okta Workflows is now available for FedRAMP’s high customers and eligible moderate customers.

Mann added, “This authorization marks a significant step in Okta’s journey to enhance our security offerings for public-sector customers and mission partners who require elevated security and compliance levels but still need the market’s best cloud-based tools. It’s the result of our commitment to do our part to safeguard our nation’s information systems.”