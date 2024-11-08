in Executive Moves, News

NVIDIA Appoints Ellen Ochoa to Board of Directors

NVIDIA has appointed Ellen Ochoa, former director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, to the board of directors.

In a press release Thursday, Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said, “Ellen’s extraordinary experience speaks volumes about her role as a trailblazer and a leader. We look forward to her joining NVIDIA’s board on our continuing journey to build the future of computing and AI.” Her appointment expanded NVIDIA’s board members to 13.

Ochoa, also the first Latina astronaut in space, was in 4 space shuttle missions and was inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame. She is a board member in three other organizations, including Fortune 1000 companies Service Corporation International and Mutual of America.

NVIDIA’s new board member holds a bachelor’s in physics from San Diego State University and a master’s and a doctorate degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University.

Written by Aidan Daly

