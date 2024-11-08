Box Selected as ICM Platform Provider for NTSB

The National Transportation Safety Board has selected Box as its intelligent content management platform for NTSB.gov, allowing agency investigators to readily collect digital files and share them with the public.

With the ICM platform, the NTSB can move from legacy tools to a cloud-based technology that would enable investigators to upload and manage virtual documents, including audio and video contents, and secure the agency’s critical data within the portal, Box said Thursday.

In addition, the system’s Box Hubs and Box AI will help the agency organize information and provide its users with advanced searching capabilities, the ICM provider added.

According to Wyn Elder, global managing director for the public sector at Box, the ICM platform will bring agility to the NTSB’s million-delivery efforts and ensure the privacy and security of its sensitive data. “NTSB is leading the way on how government agencies are leveraging modern technology to better engage with citizens, cut costs and improve mission outcomes,” Elder noted.

Currently boasting a moderate authority to operate under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and poised to secure a FedRAMP high authority to operate within the next 12 months, Box is among the most secured cloud service providers in the United States.