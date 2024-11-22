NIH to Award $3B Contract to Support NIAID Research

The National Institutes of Health has confirmed its plan to award a multi-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum portfolio ceiling of $3 billion to provide professional, scientific and technical support services for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, or NIAID.

NIH made the confirmation in a notice posted on Wednesday on SAM.gov in response to questions offerors submitted after the original solicitation was issued in October.

According to the request for proposal, the contract work will support NIAID’s current and emerging research priorities, including basic, translational and clinical research; vaccine research and development; general laboratory research; veterinary and scientific research; and bioinformatics and computational biology.

The deadline for submitting proposals remains Dec. 16. Offerors must acknowledge receipt of the amendment on each copy of the proposal submitted. Failure to receive acknowledgment may result in the proposal’s rejection, the NIH said.