Verizon Business Receives USDA Contract for Connectivity Support

Communications services provider Verizon Business will supply the U.S. Department of Agriculture with wireless connectivity and service-enabled devices under a new five-year contract valued at more than $21 million in the first year. The company’s work will support over 60,000 USDA lines of service across the United States, Verizon said Thursday.

The contract also opens the possibility for Verizon to provide mobile broadband to online laptops across USDA field offices.

Michael Adams, Verizon vice president for federal civilian services, said the company’s solutions are a partner to enhancing operations and driving innovation at USDA. “This contract not only reflects the USDA’s trust in Verizon’s capabilities but also highlights our shared commitment to leveraging technology in ways that directly support the agency’s critical mission,” he added.

Decades-Long Federal Partnerships

At the annual EDGE24@CES government technology forum in January, Adams, stressed that Verizon remains a “preeminent partner” to the public sector, building on its decades-long partnerships with federal departments and agencies.

According to Verizon, USDA is integrating advanced connectivity solutions for a better approach in data management, streamlining operations and making informed decisions affecting food security, agricultural production and rural communities. The USDA recently said it has invested more than $80.6 million from its Technology Modernization Fund to modernize the tools and technology that the department uses to serve the American public.