Axellio Recruits Chris Gordon as Chief Financial Officer

Network intelligence platform developer Axellio has appointed Chris Gordon as its chief financial officer who will manage all finance functions as the company pursues its market expansion and development of new applications.

Gordon, former CFO at Global Kinetics, brings to Axellio more than 25 years of experience across the defense and commercial sectors, performing roles in financial management, government contracting and international operations, Axellio said Tuesday.

International Market Exposure

Gordon’s previous defense industry work includes engagements with major contractors in weapons systems and flight simulation, such as Lockheed Martin and Boeing. His stint in the commercial sector also covered senior finance roles in medical device production and manufacturing of equipment for chip factories.

In addition, Gordon will contribute to Axellio the international experience that he gained in establishing business ventures in the Netherlands to boost European market access.

Growth Contribution Seen

Scott Aken, Axellio CEO’s, expressed confidence that Gordon’s experience and strategic thinking will help support the next phase of the company’s growth. “His strong leadership in financial operations, paired with his ability to implement innovative business practices, will further strengthen our position as a leader in network intelligence solutions,” he added.