NeoSystems, SNC Seal MOU for Cybersecurity Services Delivery

NeoSystems and Sierra Nevada Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding to combine capabilities to help defense industrial base organizations meet the Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification requirements, which are needed to secure or renew federal contracts.

Commenting on the MOU, NeoSystems Senior Vice President Stuart Itkin said Wednesday, “NeoSystems CMMC Managed Solutions, combined with SNC Defensible Security, provides DIB organizations an unmatched approach to IT management, cybersecurity and compliance that delivers the support and resources needed, 24/7, on a shared services basis.”

NeoSystems’ CMMC Managed Solutions help organizations handle controlled unclassified information securely and compliantly.

Meanwhile, SNC’s Defensible Security provides 24/7 cloud-based security operations for defense-focused contractors and manufacturers.

The MOU is expected to be finalized into a detailed and legally binding agreement soon.

The CMMC requirements are set for phased implementation in 2025.