Michael Reinhold Joins Arch Systems as Chief Information Security Officer

Michael Reinhold , former chief information security officer at RELI Group, announced on LinkedIn Monday his new role as CISO of Maryland-based company Arch Systems .

He will lead efforts to secure Arch Systems’ digital assets and information channels against emerging threats.

“I am proud to bring my experience as a CISO and Business Growth leader to a wonderful Woman Owned Small Business. This role continues my desire to grow my expertise as a [CISO] and [deliver] secure and efficient solutions to the federal government,” he said .

Reinhold spent seven years as CISO and over five years as chief technology officer at RELI, where he focused on protecting customer operations.

Before RELI, he served more than 13 years at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in senior and directorial roles.