Marlinspike Forms Advisory Board for 2nd Growth Fund

Venture capital firm Marlinspike has appointed three defense and intelligence leaders to the newly created advisory board for its second growth fund to provide strategic guidance and insights as it invests in early-stage companies focused on developing dual-use technologies.

The Washington, D.C.-based firm said Friday the advisory board members for Marlinspike Disruptive Technology Fund II, or MDTF II, are Scott Howell, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant general and commander of Joint Special Operations Command; Andrew Makridis, former chief operating officer at the CIA; and Bryan Clark, senior fellow and director of the Center for Defense Concepts and Technology at the Hudson Institute.

“With the addition of our new advisors for Fund II, we enhanced our specialist edge for the benefit of our investors and portfolio companies,” said Marlinspike CEO Neil Keegan.

Investing in Defense Technologies Through MDTF II

Launched in 2024, MDTF II is a growth fund that makes strategic investments in companies focused on developing artificial intelligence, autonomy, cybersecurity and aerospace technologies. It has invested in companies such as Kodiak Robotics and Gambit Defense.

MDTF II came two years after Marlinspike launched its initial fund, MDTF I. The first fund has strategic foothold positions in Anduril, Armada and Voyager Space, among other companies.