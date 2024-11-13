Mark Hilburger Named Head of Business Development at Mission IT

Mark Hilburger, a public sector executive with more than three decades of experience in the technology sector, was appointed head of business development at Mission IT, a technology consultancy supporting defense, intelligence and civilian customers.

Mission IT said Tuesdat Hilburger will be responsible for driving company growth across public sector and federal system integrator markets.

Hilburger, who joins Mission IT after holding key positions at Red Hat, HP and EMC, said of his appointment, “I look forward to collaborating with the talented Mission IT team and contributing to delivering impactful IT solutions that empower our clients to achieve their goals.”

Mark Hilburger’s Career

According to his LinkedIn profile, Hilburger worked at Red Hat for over 10 years. He joined the software company in 2012 as a sales executive for the Treasury, civilian federal agencies and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. He also served as a team leader and account executive for the integrated pre-sales and post-sales team supporting the Internal Revenue Service.

The executive’s career includes time working as systems and planning analyst at General Motors, technical account manager at Government Acquisitions, storage specialist representative at HP and, most recently, account executive at TaxBit.

Highlighting Hilburger’s extensive experience in providing government customers with IT products and services, Shawn Wells, CEO and founder of Mission IT, said, “His insights and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate, especially in our federal civilian, Department of Treasury and Internal Revenue Service accounts.”

About Mission IT

Mission IT is a small business certified by the General Services Administration. It offers Kubernetes-based private cloud and edge infrastructure and develops software for federal government customers as well as supports customers’ efforts related to Authority to Operate processes and establishing cybersecurity baselines.

Some of its customers are the U.S. Army, IRS, Missile Defense Agency, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and Verizon Federal.