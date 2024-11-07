Navy Awards $164.5M Marine Corps Support Contract

The U.S. Navy has selected Booz Allen Hamilton, KPMG and eight other companies to provide professional services in support of the Marine Corps Installment Command. The Department of Defense said Wednesday that the multiple-award contract has a combined estimated value of $164.5 million.

Navy Purchases Support for MCICOM

The services were competitively procured through a proposal solicitation on the System for Award Management website. The Navy received 27 submissions.

Work will be performed at multiple military bases across the United States and in the Okinawa Prefecture in Japan until November 2029.

According to the DOD, each contractor received the minimum guaranteed $5,000 at the time of the award in fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds. All other funding will be determined at the task order level.

The MCICOM serves as the contracting activity.

Here is the complete list of awardees:

Booz Allen Hamilton

Bowery Solutions

Concurrent Technologies

KPMG

KSA Integration

Peridot Solution

Professional Solutions Delivered

Significance

Starlo Innovation

Vectrona-ITA Solutions II

Booz Allen Hamilton’s Previous Partnership With MCICOM

The McLean, Virginia-headquartered IT services company has provided the MCICOM logistics, operations, planning, government and external affairs, IT and enterprise content management under previously awarded contracts. Work locations include Marine Corps bases in Virginia, California and Japan.