Lockheed PAC-3 Missile Intercepts Target During Flight Test

The Lockheed Martin-built Patriot Advanced Capability-3, or PAC-3, missile engaged and intercepted an advanced tactical ballistic missile target during a flight test held Monday at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

Lockheed said Monday that during the test, the PAC-3 missile integrated with the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor, or LTAMDS, radar of RTX business Raytheon to engage and defeat the TBM target.

Lockheed and the U.S. Army partnered to perform a series of ground and captive carry tests to prepare for the test flight, which helped validate software updates that seek to ensure that PAC-3 can intercept targets within the Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense, or IAMD, architecture.

“Integrating PAC-3 with new, advanced systems to deliver next-generation deterrence capability is a critical piece of the U.S. Army’s modernization strategy,” said Brian Kubik, vice president of PAC-3 programs at Lockheed.

“This is 21st Century Security in action – by harnessing digital technologies to network platforms together, Lockheed Martin is increasing the effectiveness and deterrent value of defense solutions for our customers, ensuring they have the technology needed to stay ahead in an evolving threat environment,” he added.

About PAC-3

PAC-3 is an air defense, guided missile system that uses a hit-to-kill capability designed to protect ground forces and critical assets from cruise missiles, aircraft, tactical ballistic missiles, hypersonics and other advanced threats.

Lockheed’s Army Contracts for PAC-3 Missiles

In late June, the aerospace and defense contractor received a $5.3 billion contract to produce PAC-3 missiles for the Army.

The award came two months after the military branch awarded Lockheed a $2.45 billion contract modification for PAC-3 missile production support.