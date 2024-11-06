Lockheed, Meta to Boost National Security Through LLM Development

A partnership between Lockheed Martin and Meta aims to enhance national security applications by leveraging large language models.
Lockheed said Monday the companies will strengthen coding and data analysis capabilities as well as streamline business by incorporating Meta’s LLM into its artificial intelligence factory.
Jim Taiclet, president and CEO of Lockheed and a two-time Wash100 awardee, said on LinkedIn, “We’re excited to collaborate with Meta as a commercial technology partner, leveraging the powerful capabilities of Llama AI within our AI Factory. This collaboration accelerates a broad range of capabilities – from code generation and advanced data analysis to optimizing business processes.”
One of the first tests conducted under the collaboration was integrating Llama into Lockheed’s generative AI tool, LMText Navigator.
In October, Lockheed deployed LMText Navigator for use in various scenarios including software code generation and testing, extraction of information from product line documentation and acceleration of post-mission analytics.