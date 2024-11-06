Lockheed, Meta to Boost National Security Through LLM Development

A partnership between Lockheed Martin and Meta aims to enhance national security applications by leveraging large language models .

Lockheed said Monday the companies will strengthen coding and data analysis capabilities as well as streamline business by incorporating Meta’s LLM into its artificial intelligence factory.

Jim Taiclet , president and CEO of Lockheed and a two-time Wash100 awardee, said on LinkedIn, “We’re excited to collaborate with Meta as a commercial technology partner, leveraging the powerful capabilities of Llama AI within our AI Factory. This collaboration accelerates a broad range of capabilities – from code generation and advanced data analysis to optimizing business processes.”

One of the first tests conducted under the collaboration was integrating Llama into Lockheed’s generative AI tool, LMText Navigator.