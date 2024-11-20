Lockheed Martin Business Books $83M Navy Contract

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems , a business segment of Lockheed Martin , has secured a firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Navy to provide support services for 161 AEGIS MK-41 vertical launch systems valued at $83.3 million.

The Department of Defense said Monday the performance-based, logistics requirements, supply contract includes services for logistics, repair and spare support for 161 AEGIS MK-41 vertical launch system components.

Lockheed Martin’s Navy Contract Details

The contract comes with a five-year base period with no options. The project will be conducted at Lockheed Martin RMS facility in Moorestown, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by November 2029.

The Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, the contracting activity, will provide an initial amount of $25.6 million from the Navy’s working capital funds to fund the delivery order concurrently with the award. These funds will not expire once the current fiscal year ends.