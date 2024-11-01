LMI Secures Defense Logistics Agency Contract to Support DEDSO

The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded LMI a $9.4 million contract to continue providing functional and logistics systems interoperability support services to the Defense Enterprise Data Standards Office, or DEDSO.

Under the contract, subject matter experts will support supply logistics, finance, electronic data interchange, IT and the e-commerce experience as DEDSO plays a key role in the Department of Defense’s digital transformation efforts, LMI said Thursday.

The office was established to develop, publish and maintain interoperable data standards for logistics business systems to facilitate auditability and support the reform initiatives of the DOD and other trading partners.

Electronic data interchange, or EDI, is essential to DEDSO’s trading policies. LMI said its expertise in EDI implementation and DOD logistics practices support DEDSO’s control and responsibility for logistics EDI exchange policies.

The company has been working with the DLA office for over 15 years, focused on developing, documenting and managing essential business processes, data elements and transaction standards for DOD logistics business systems. According to LMI, its services significantly reduced transition risks and enhanced efficiency and productivity for DLA.

“Our focus on driving innovative solutions while improving data quality and accuracy, facilitating data analyses for better decision-making, and enabling full data integration and interoperability is central to our commitment to DLA’s continued success,” said Stu Jones, LMI’s vice president for the Office of the Secretary of Defense and defense agencies market.