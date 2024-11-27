LexisNexis Secures 7-Year Federal Judiciary Contract

LexisNexis, a company specializing in artificial intelligence-powered analytics and decision tools, has secured a seven-year contract from the U.S. federal judiciary to serve as its primary information provider.

The company said Friday its legal and professional business will grant federal judges, staff members and judiciary employees access to a comprehensive suite of primary and secondary legal resources. LexisNexis will also make news, business information, public records and analytics information available to the federal judiciary.

What is Lexis+ AI Research Tool?

The contract enables the federal judiciary to leverage the company’s Lexis+ AI, a generative AI-powered research tool designed to enhance legal work by utilizing legal innovations. LexisNexis products provide legal professionals with access to a comprehensive collection of federal case law. In addition, users will be able to utilize other LexisNexis research tools, Matthew Bender secondary sources, Practical Guidance, Context, Law360, Nexis Newsdesk and CourtLink.

Ron Martin, vice president of federal government at LexisNexis Legal & Professional, stated, “We are honored that the Federal Judiciary has entrusted LexisNexis to provide our solutions to help support their critical mission.”