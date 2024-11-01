Leidos Secures Spot on $235M Multi-Award HHS Contract

The Health Resources and Services Administration within the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded Leidos a spot on the multiple-award contract for its Organ Procurement and Transplant Network, or OPTN, geared to transmit vital organ transplant data to patients, donors and healthcare professionals. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract provides a one-year base period and four one-year options for a potential total value of $235 million, Leidos said Thursday.

The HHS announced in September an initial batch of four OPTM contractors composed of Arbor Research Collaborative for Health, General Dynamic Information Technology, Maximus Federal, Deloitte and Guidehouse Digital.

The Leidos contract allows the company to compete for tasks on OPTN modernization, including work to improve network transparency and performance across the organ donation and transplantation cycle.

Leidos expressed confidence that its capabilities and experience in large-scale electronic health record systems will enable the company’s collaboration with the HRSA on the OPTN modernization that would benefit over 100,000 patients on the national organ transplant waitlist.

In October, the Program Executive Office for Defense Healthcare Management Systems announced plans to award Leidos a follow-on contract to continue providing system integration support services for the Department of Defense’s MHS GENESIS electronic health record system under a sole-source contract with a potential value of over $1 billion.