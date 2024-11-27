L3Harris Wraps Up Critical Design Review for Satellite Radios

L3Harris Technologies has completed a critical design review for satellite radios intended to strengthen missile warning and defense capabilities.

The company said Monday it has wrapped up the CDR for 45 mission payload radios and 40 CXK-1000 radios it is developing for the Space Development Agency in support of Lockheed Martin’s Tranche 2 Transport Layer Beta contract.

SDA Satellite Radios

The satellite radios, which will support the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, are intended to boost satellite data processing and communication systems. Ultimately, they are envisioned to enhance the agency’s space-based capabilities and strengthen national security.

The MPL radios are designed to utilize warfighting data supporting Integrated Broadcast System-low Earth orbit and tactical satellite communication users. The CXK-1000 radios, meanwhile, enable Ka-band communication to enhance data transmission between satellites.

Other L3Harris Projects

Tranche 0 Tracking Layer. L3Harris launched four missile-tracking satellites to demonstrate capabilities to detect, track and target hypersonic missiles and other threats.

Tranche 1 Tracking Layer. The company is developing 16 missile-tracking satellites to be launched in 2025 for the T1 constellation. They will be equipped with infrared sensors and advanced algorithms to provide data to warfighters in real-time.

Tranche 2 Tracking Layer. L3Harris is building 18 infrared space vehicles to provide near-global missile warning and tracking coverage.

Ed Zoiss, president of space and airborne systems at L3Harris, remarked, “We’re able to leverage our extensive experience and innovative approach to continuously refine and enhance capabilities across each tranche, accelerating the launch of mission systems into orbit on faster timelines.”