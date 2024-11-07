Kratos S1 Receives Air Force Contract for Geolocation Services

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions subsidiary Kratos S1 has secured a full and open contract valued at $48 million to deliver geolocation global support services to the U.S. Air Force.

The Department of Defense said Wednesday Kratos will provide electromagnetic interference solution services to support Space Forces Space, or S4S, EMI managers and supporting elements.

Geolocation Global Support Services Contract Specifications

The services specified under the agreement include EMI notification, bandwidth monitoring, geolocation, aid in resolution and space situational awareness .

Kratos will provide EMI notifications and responses to enable the government to resolve interference events. It will also perform 24/7 bandwidth monitoring services for government-leased bandwidth on commercial satellites and bandwidth on Military Satellite Communication, particularly for bandwidth identified by the Combined Space Operations Center.

The company is also tasked with operating an approved Secret Internet Protocol Router Network voice and data system and other S4S-approved secure voice and data systems. Furthermore, Kratos will provide a web portal so it can have real-time communication and digital data sharing with the government to ensure situational awareness of all assets.

Work will be dine in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2029. The 30th Contracting Squadron serves as the contracting activity.