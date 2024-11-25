John Tien Jr. to Join SAIC Board of Directors

SAIC has appointed John Tien Jr. , a U.S. Army veteran and former deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, to its board of directors , effective Dec. 2.

Tien will join the board’s nominating and corporate governance committee and his appointment will increase the board’s membership to 12, the company said Friday.

SAIC Board Chair Donna Morea welcomed Tien and said, “Having held top leadership positions within government agencies, military and corporate organizations, he brings invaluable knowledge and understanding of SAIC’s industry. His rich depth of experience will help further the company’s goals as we execute on our enterprise growth strategy.”

Before serving as DHS deputy secretary from June 2021 to July 2023, Tien spent a decade in chief operating officer roles at Citigroup.

He also previously held leadership positions across three presidential administrations and served as an Army officer in seven states, three countries and three combat tours.

Currently, Tien also holds positions as a distinguished professor and external fellow at the Georgia Institute of Technology and as a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School.