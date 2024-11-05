J&J Worldwide Services Taps Howard Young as Senior HR Director

J&J Worldwide Services has appointed Howard Young as the company’s senior HR director.

In this role, Young will leverage his more than 20 years of experience in human resources, working in sectors such as healthcare, government contracting and higher education, the McLean, Virginia-based company announced Tuesday.

Steve Kelley , CEO of J&J Worldwide Services, said the company is excited to have Young onboard its leadership team.

“Now that J&J is part of CBRE’s Global Workplace Solutions and Government and Defense Services business, we’re positioned to grow at scale,” Kelley said. “Howard will serve an important role in leveraging CBRE’s global network and rigorous talent development to help us continue to deliver exceptional expertise and service to our clients.”

Howard Young’s Prior Experience

Prior to joining J&J, Young worked as senior director of people services and counsel for Millennium Corporation. In this capacity, Young spearheaded organizational vision and HR strategy through cross-functional collaboration, supporting more than 450 people in the Department of Defense and federal civilian markets.

Young spent 10 years in numerous leadership roles with the Social Security Administration, where he developed diverse teams and facilitated an inclusive work culture, overseeing a multimillion-dollar budget for national security services and employment operations.

Young also served as the assistant director of employee relations and counsel at NCQA. In this role, he facilitated organization-wide equity and compliance with local, state and federal employment laws for non-profit organizations.