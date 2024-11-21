Jason Saldana Appointed VP of Strategic Development at MTSI

Jason Saldana , a 24-year industry veteran with extensive experience in cloud computing and multi-level security digital ecosystems, announced on LinkedIn on Tuesday that he has been elevated to vice president of strategic development at Modern Technology Solutions Inc.

The MTSI VP will be responsible for all executive initiatives in planning, developing, integrating and application of the Alexandria, Virginia-based engineering and technology company’s services. He will also oversee the development and implementation of DevSecOps, MLS digital ecosystems and cloud computing services.

Saldana has been with MTSI for almost seven years, progressing through various roles. He started as program manager of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center fighters and advanced aircraft directorate and the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Nite Shadow project. He also served as the lead solutions architect for the AFRL Digital Transformation Office, capability focus area lead for DevSecOps & MLS cloud and technical fellow for defense, IC and commercial.

Jason Saldana’s Pre-MTSI Career

The executive was with Ball Aerospace , recently acquired by BAE Systems , for over six years before joining MTSI. He also spent seven years at Northrop Grumman Xetron, where he was involved with the distributed common ground system, cyber intelligence and system command and the acquisition support program office.

Saldana also served in the U.S. Army, where he oversaw the integration of electronic warfare initiatives with command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or C5ISR, systems.