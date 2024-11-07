Jamie Burkhardt Assumes GM, VP Roles at Agile Defense

Agile Defense has appointed Jamie Burkhardt, a retired U.S. Navy officer, as general manager of Air Force, Naval and Combatant Commands and vice president of defense operations.

Burkhardt announced his new position in a LinkedIn post published Wednesday.

In this capacity, he will be responsible for growth initiatives and contract execution in support of Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and COCOM customers.

Burkhardt previously served as operations director at Agile Defense, where he managed the delivery of program management, information assurance and cybersecurity, database and network administration, software development support and other IT services to the Department of Defense and federal civilian agencies.

The Navy veteran’s career included time as director of the IT Program Management Office within U.S. Transportation Command, executive assistant to the vice chief/chief of naval operations and military assistant to the deputy undersecretary of defense.

He is a certified Program Management Professional with a master’s degree in organizational management from George Washington University.