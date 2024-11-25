James Owen Appointed Fuse Federal President

James Owen has been named president of Fuse Federal, a wholly-owned subsidiary of nuclear fusion company Fuse.

The San Leandro, California-based nuclear fusion company said Thursday Owen will lead efforts in developing and deploying products and services for sustainable, clean and reliable energy. He will also be responsible for growing Fuse Federal’s radiation services and aiding in the commercialization of fusion energy technology as a source of clean energy.

James Owen’s Los Alamos National Laboratory Career

The executive honed his extensive knowledge of nuclear technologies and the nuclear security enterprise while serving at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, or LANL. Owen has been involved with the research and development institution for 25 years, starting as a summer student when he was still in high school and eventually as a participant in the Graduate Research Assistant program.

The new Fuse Federal president officially joined LANL in 2012 as director for weapon systems engineering and experiments responsible for driving all weapon engineering activities and overseeing operations of high explosives science and engineering research and development.

Owen briefly served as director for stockpile modernization before he was elevated to acting associate director and chief engineer for weapons engineering and experiments, a role he held for over seven years. He worked as associate laboratory director for weapons engineering for six years before his move to Fuse.

JC Btaiche on James Owen’s Appointment

JC Btaiche , founder and CEO of Fuse, highlighted Owens’ leadership skills and extensive experience in nuclear engineering.

“His experience and unique background at LANL will be invaluable as we strive to solve one of humanity’s grandest challenges: fusion energy,” said the Fuse chief executive.