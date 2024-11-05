Hughes Awarded DOD Contract for Radio Network Prototyping Project

Hughes Network Systems , in collaboration with the U.S. Army, the Department of Defense Chief Information Officer and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, will develop a 5G open radio access network prototype to help enhance command and control capabilities under a DOD contract.

DOD said Monday the $6.5 million contract award is in support of National Defense Authorization Act requirements and its supply chain diversification initiatives as well as efforts to streamline U.S. Army processes for mobile network operator access to installations.

The prototype will test rapid spectrum switching at the 5G control node via a RAN intelligent controller to bolster communications at mobile command posts.

Furthermore, the project will be a testing ground to explore new open RAN RIC tactical applications, expand deployment models for other installations and establish a training hub for both civilian and military technical personnel.

Hughes will conduct work at Fort Bliss, Texas.