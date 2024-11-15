CHAOS Industries Raises $145M in Fresh Funds From Series B Round

CHAOS Industries, a provider of next-gen defense and critical industry technologies, raised $145 million in its Series B funding round to support the next growth phase and accelerate the development of sensor, detection and communications technology solutions to enhanced security of the U.S. and its allies.

In a press release Wednesday, John Tenet, founder and co-CEO of CHAOS Industries, said, “U.S. national security is at an inflection point. As our adversaries become more sophisticated, America must embrace next-generation technological innovation to combat more complex national security threats.”

Accel led the investor group that included 8VC, Overmatch Ventures, Lerner Enterprises, and other existing funders. CHAOS has raised $215 million since inception, including $70 million in Series A round in March 2023.

According to Bo Marr, founder and co-CEO of CHAOS Industries, the company will use the fresh funds to innovate existing products and develop new solutions. “This is an investment not just in our company, but in the security of our nation,” he added.

Steve Loughlin, a partner at Accel, said, “It’s going to take a new generation of defense technologies to address the complex national security challenges we face today.”

In late October, CHAOS appointed Will Hurd as chief strategy officer. The former US representative has cyber and national security experience. He will guide and help the defense technology company brings its capabilities to the market. Veteran engineers from Palantir Technologies, Raytheon, and IBM form the multi-disciplinary team at CHAOS.