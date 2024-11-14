Booz Allen Makes Space-Focused Investment in Advance Satellite Servicing Technology

Booz Allen Hamilton announced investing in Starfish Space, a satellite servicing company, through Booz Allen Ventures, its venture capital arm focused on early-stage technology.

In a company press release Wednesday, Chris Bogdan, executive vice president at Booz Allen and head of the space business, said, “As dynamic space operations become increasingly critical to the Department of Defense, NASA, the intelligence community, as well as commercial entities, advancements in satellite servicing and orbital logistics are imperative to safeguarding space assets and enabling long-term mission success.”

Starfish Space develops orbital transportation infrastructure and specializes in on-orbit satellite servicing. Its autonomous satellite servicing vehicle, Otter, performs satellite life extension and disposal. The vehicle provides scalable and customizable options for satellite management and critical infrastructure maintenance. It also ensures viability in congested orbital paths.

Austin Link, Starfish Space co-founder and CEO, said, “Booz Allen’s investment will help us accelerate towards the launch of the first Otters, changing the paradigm of how humanity operates in orbit.” He said that Starfish Space will work with Booz Allen to address the urgent needs of space operators, including life extension safe disposal.

Booz Allen Ventures is a strategic investor in the federal technology market. This strategic investment in Starfish Space is its 11th since the VC fund’s inception in 2022.