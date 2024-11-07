in Contract Awards, News

HII Division Books $197M R&D Task for Army Combat Vehicle Support

An HII business has secured a $197 million task order via the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award contract vehicle to conduct research and development activities in support of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center.

Under the task order, the company said Wednesday its mission technologies division will enhance the center’s ground combat systems and service lifecycle initiatives.

Grant Hagen, president of the warfare systems group at HII Mission Technologies, commented, “Accelerating advanced technology to benefit the warfighter is a priority, and we’re pleased to collaborate with the Army on ground vehicle advancements that will improve soldier safety and mission success on the battlefield.”

Vehicle power and mobility enhancements will be applied to the Army’s manned and unmanned ground combat vehicles as well as joint light tactical and robotic vehicles.

