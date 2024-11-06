HHS Issues Sources Sought Notice for HOPSS Requirement

The Department of Health and Human Services is conducting market research to identify small businesses that can provide professional solutions for implementing the agency’s strategic plans and mission.

The potential contractor is expected to perform business and operational services for HHS functions related to science, technology, engineering and math activities, according to a Nov. 1 sources sought notice published on SAM.gov.

The requirement, dubbed HHS One Professional Services Solution, or HOPSS, will also require cutting-edge research and technologies that the HHS may support in the future. Notably, HOPSS has provisions to accommodate technological advancements that the HHS could use over the contract’s ordering period.

Various HHS components will benefit from the required professional services, including the Office of the Secretary, regional offices and operating divisions tasked to administer human health services and conduct life-saving research for the United States.

The government intends to award a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under the effort, with the ordering period set to commence in the second half of 2026.

Interested parties are invited to submit their capability statements no later than Nov. 26.

On Dec. 11, join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Healthcare Summit to explore the transformative trends and innovations shaping the future of the healthcare sector. Register now to attend the event!