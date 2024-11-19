Gunnison Secures CDC Cybersecurity Support Contract

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded Gunnison Consulting Group a three-year, $14 million contract to provide cybersecurity support for the Office of the Chief Information Officer’s Cybersecurity Program Office.

Gunnison said Monday it will work with the office to implement a cybersecurity program that fosters a zero trust security culture, enhances IT governance and ensures compliance with federal cybersecurity mandates.

The contract work includes identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities; integrating advanced cybersecurity capabilities like security orchestration, automation and response; and supporting audits to protect CDC’s IT systems and sensitive data.

“Our team remains committed to delivering solutions that enhance the CDC’s ability to defend against evolving threats and safeguard the nation’s public health infrastructure,” said Meaghan Bouchoux Carter, senior vice president at Gunnison.

