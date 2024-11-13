Guidehouse Opens Regional Operations Hub in Texas

Guidehouse has opened a new hub in San Antonio, Texas, to deliver advisory, corporate, digital and managed services to clients in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

The company said Tuesday the regional office aligns with its market growth strategy and plan to generate 1,000 jobs in the area in the next five years.

The expansion strengthens Guidehouse’s Texas presence, adding to locations in Austin, Houston and Lewisville.

Private-public organization greater:SATX Regional Economic Partnership assisted in selecting the hub’s location at 9903 Westover Drive.

Scott McIntyre , CEO of Guidehouse and a past Wash100 Award winner, said, “Our expansion into San Antonio – an industry hub for cybersecurity, financial services, health and life sciences, intelligence, defense and security – reflects our commitment to supporting clients in this dynamic market.”

McIntyre added that the company looks forward to working closely with clients and expanding its San Antonio network.