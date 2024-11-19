New Partners Join Guidehouse Health Segment

Guidehouse has added Mark Korth and Angela Hunt as partners to its health segment to support the company in helping health care organizations advance their clinical and operational performance.

Korth will focus on assisting health care providers in optimizing large-scale mergers and integrations, transformations and operating model implementation, while Hunt will help them improve quality, clinical documentation and coding, payer contracting and operating performance, Guidehouse said Monday.

According to Tim Kinney, a Guidehouse partner, Korth and Hunt’s leadership experience in the health care industry will enhance the company’s delivery of innovative, patient-centered services that address customers’ needs and enable them to serve their communities.

Korth spent over 25 years as a C-suite executive at large health systems, hospitals and medical groups, during which he guided mergers, partnerships and systemwide transformations and advanced initiatives that improved population health and delivered sustainable margins.

Hunt, who brings nearly three decades of experience in health care management consulting, specializes in data analytics, change management, clinical data management, strategic communication and detailed outcomes improvement. Her accomplishments include leading teams in complex projects that helped health systems and physician enterprises refine clinical and operational outcomes and supporting IT departments in developing analytics that provide clinical integrity teams with significant insights related to benchmark opportunities in high-volume Medicare Severity Diagnosis Related Groups.