IDC MarketScape Cites CGI Federal’s Government Cloud Services

A report from the research firm International Data Corp. has named CGI Federal as a leader in providing cloud professional services to government agencies. The report, titled IDC MarketScape: U.S. Federal Government Cloud Professional Services 2024 Vendor Assessment, recognized the company’s adoption of learnings and innovations from other CGI subsidiaries, CGI Federal said Thursday.

The report particularly cited the CGI Management Foundation as a driver of operational excellence through its consolidation of principles and processes for quality services at scale.

Commitment to Cloud Customer Success

Adelaide O’Brien, IDC vice president for research, noted that through a strategic approach, CGI Federal’s management has firmed up the company’s position as a leader in cloud professional services. “Their ability to integrate strategic consulting, modernization and transformation through a range of cloud models demonstrates a commitment to enhancing client success,” she said.

IDC MarketScape identified several CGI Federal strengths, including its 45 years of serving government customers, an extensive service portfolio and innovative cloud solutions.

“Our dedication to leveraging advanced tools, methodologies and a collaborative approach with clients positions us to support the federal government in achieving its ongoing digital transformation goals,” said John Owens, CGI senior vice-president, enterprise solutions group.

The other companies covered in the IDC Marketspace report are Deloitte, IBM, General Dynamics, Accenture, Booz Allen Hamilton, SAIC and Infosys.