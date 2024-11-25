GovCon Index Makes Comeback From Worst Weekly Period

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index is starting to make a comeback from its worst weekly performance after increasing 1.05% for the week and ending at an average of $5,212.93.

GovCon Index records stock market data from 30 major government contracting organizations and presents it in real-time to site visitors. Using this data, individuals can gain insight into the financial trends of each tracked company while growing their insight into the GovCon market overall.

Inside the Comeback

GovCon Index’s comeback was fueled by a 0.68% gain on Wednesday, following six consecutive days of decline.

The index’s top-performing stock overall, Palantir Technologies , led Friday’s winners with a 4.87% gain. Fluor Corporation had a successful week, increasing 7.45%, while Boeing followed closely behind with a 6.49% gain. With Boeing’s announcement of more than 2,200 job cuts at the beginning of the period, the company’s gain was unexpected.

Booz Allen Hamilton , which was on a seven-day losing streak, is now on a three-day winning streak. Maximus sustained a 7.69% loss for the week.