George McDonald Succeeds Paul Ferdenzi as Curtiss-Wright VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

George McDonald was selected by the board of directors of Curtiss-Wright to serve as vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary.

The company said Thursday McDonald has been with Curtiss-Wright since 1999, initially serving as an associate general counsel responsible for the legal matters of the flow control division. He became the chief legal officer of  the industrial and nuclear divisions in 2015 and assumed his most recent post as deputy general counsel in May 2024.

Prior to joining Curtiss-Wright, McDonald practiced law in the areas of commercial litigation and securities arbitration at Lane & Mittendorf.

He will now report to Lynn Bamford, chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright. The previous Wash100 awardee welcomed McDonald’s promotion, highlighting, “He has been a strong contributor to our legal team over the past 25 years, supporting numerous corporate transactions while playing a key role in acquisition due diligence.”

Paul Ferdenzi’s Retirement

McDonald replaced Paul Ferdenzi who is retiring at the end of the year following a 25-year career with Curtiss-Wright.

Ferdenzi took on the roles of VP, general counsel and corporate secretary in May 2014. He was responsible for strategic, governance, operational and compliance matters in close collaboration with senior management.

He joined Curtiss-Wright in 1999 as VP, associate general counsel and assistant secretary, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

