Geoffrey Schaefer Named AI Strategy & Governance VP at Leidos

Geoffrey Schaefer , former head of responsible artificial intelligence and chief AI ethics adviser at Booz Allen Hamilton , has joined Leidos as vice president of AI strategy and governance .

In a post on LinkedIn Tuesday, Schaefer said, “I could not be more excited for this opportunity. I remain – more than ever – an AI optimist. The potential of this technology to accelerate human flourishing is only growing. To play even a small role in realizing that potential is why I joined Leidos.”

He will work with Leidos Chief AI Officer Ron Keesing and the company’s technology team to implement AI strategies.

His career at Booz Allen also includes serving as an AI strategist and ethicist as well as a strategist or design thinker for the National Reconnaissance Office.

He also previously worked as chief of staff and special projects manager at Bridgewater Associates and as an intelligence analyst at the FBI.