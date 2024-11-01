General Dynamics Chosen as Single Developer for NGSR Program

General Dynamics Mission Systems announced Tuesday that it had been chosen by the U.S. Air Force to be the single developer for the Next Generation Survival Radio program via an early down-select process.

Prototyping Effort

The company is the recipient of one of two firm-fixed price Other Transaction Authority contracts issued by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center in February for the NGSR program. Following its down-selection, the General Dynamics business unit will continue work on the $22.2 million effort, which calls for the delivery of 50 prototype radios by December 2025.

The prototyping phase will be followed by an 18-month integration, test and certification phase set to begin in January 2026. That, in turn, may be followed by low-rate initial production then full-rate production, with NGSR fielding expected by June 2027.

NGSR Program

The NGSR program is intended to modernize the legacy Combat Survivor Evader Locator architecture. The Air Force intends to develop a new search and rescue radio with enhanced capabilities to support the Joint Personnel Recovery Agency combat search and rescue missions.

The NGSR will feature secure, end-to-end communications necessary to locate, authenticate and communicate with isolated personnel. The program is expected to produce around 48,000 units of the survival radio to be used by all military services.