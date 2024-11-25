GE Tests 1-MW Hybrid Electric Propulsion System for Army DEVCOM

GE Aerospace recently tested a 1-MW hybrid electric propulsion system for the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Applied Research Collaborative Systematic Turboshaft Electrification Project.

The New York demo combined a CT7 turboshaft engine with GE’s electric machine and power electronics to further examine hybrid-electric propulsion systems’ impact on military platform efficiency and effectiveness, GE said Thursday.

During the trial process, GE developed, tested and evaluated a MW-rated electrified powerplant to identify and advance technologies for upcoming Army air vehicle propulsion and military electrified ground vehicles.

Enhanced Army Electric Propulsion Tech

According to John Martin, director of turboshaft advanced programs at GE Aerospace, the ARC-STEP contract enhances the hybrid electric propulsion technologies for the U.S. Army and international customers. “GE Aerospace has a nearly 50-year legacy as the powerplant for Army Aviation from the proven T700 engine to the new revolutionary T901 engine,” he noted.

Mike Kweon, program manager of DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory’s Versatile Tactical Power and Propulsion Essential Research Program, added that the ARC-STEP demonstration increased the Army’s understanding of the MW-class series hybrid systems’ potential to power future military air and ground vehicles.

Future Electric Power Generation

Through various efforts under the Army project, GE can improve MW-class integrated hybrid electric powertrains, showcase flight readiness for single-aisle aircraft and gain the needed experience to continue exploring hybrid electric systems and electrical power generation.